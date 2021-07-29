Boutique Hotel Market Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Boutique Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A boutique hotel is a small hotel which typically has between 10 and 100 rooms in unique settings with upscale accommodations and individualized unique selling points. In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International, Inc

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

