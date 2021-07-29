Chemical Tankers Market Distribution Channel, Geography, Key Players, Sales Revenue, Industry Size, Share And Global Forecast Till 2027 | IINO Kaiun Group, MISC Berhad, MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

The chemical tankers are cargo ships designed for transporting chemicals in bulk. These ships often carry sensitive cargo that requires high standard tank cleaning besides clean petroleum products and industrial chemicals. Also, chemical tankers are equipped with tank heating systems to maintain the viscosity of cargo. Tankers are classified into three types based on the environmental impacts and chemical hazards associated with the product. Besides, chemical tankers often have a series of separate cargo tanks depending upon the type of chemicals transported. These are either made of stainless steel or coated with specialized coatings like phenolic epoxy or zinc paint. Stainless steel tanks are used particularly for aggressive acid cargos while coated tanks often carry vegetable oils and other less reactive chemicals.

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Bahri, Champion Tankers AS, IINO Kaiun Group, MISC Berhad, MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd., Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc., Odfjell SE, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Team Tankers International Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global chemical tankers market is segmented on the basis of product type, fleet type, fleet size, and fleet material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, vegetable oils & fats, and others. By fleet type, the market is segmented as IMO Type 1, IMO Type 2, and IMO Type 3. On the basis of the fleet size, the market is segmented as inland, coastal, and deep sea. The market on the basis of the fleet material is classified as stainless steel and coated.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Chemical Tankers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely;

North America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC),

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South & Central America

The Chemical Tankers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Chemical Tankers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Chemical Tankers market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS ANALYSIS

The reports cover key developments in the Chemical Tankers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Chemical Tankers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Chemical Tankers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Chemical Tankers market.

