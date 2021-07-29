Cloud Based Security Services Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2025

Global Cloud Based Security Services Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cloud Based Security Services Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cloud-based security solutions provide a new approach to detecting and mitigating security threats. Agencies deploy a third-party cloud platform in front of their private infrastructure and inline between remote users and their websites and applications. The cloud security provider can examine network traffic for known attack patterns and pass only legitimate traffic through to the application. This allows the solution to stop attacks in the cloud before they reach the target agency’s data center or applications. Escalating adoption in both small and medium scale organizations, benefits in management for network traffic and Ability to detect and mitigate security threats for the organizations are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe.

Moreover, growing market for managed security series is the factors likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years. Cloud Based Security Services offer various benefits such as it provides protection against distributed denial of services, it also provides data security, it helps companies in regulate industries by managing & maintaining enhanced infrastructure to protect personal & financial data and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of cloud based security services across the world. However, lack availability of skilled professional and lack of awareness of cloud security are the restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Cloud Based Security Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Azure Infrastructure Solutions

• Barracuda Networks

• Blue Coat Systems

• CA Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Covisint

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:



Internal IT Security Breaches

External Security Breaches

By Application:



Identify Access management (IAM) System

Secure Web Gateway

Secure E-mail Gateway

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Based Security Services Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

