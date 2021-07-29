Content Recommendation Engine Market Overview and Scope by 2026

Global Content Recommendation Engine Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33.72% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The content recommendation engine is a software that analyzes available data to make suggestions for something that a website user might be interested in, such as a book, a video or a job, among other possibilities. Content Recommendation Engine has enabled the corporate world to work smarter, faster as well as doing more with significantly less. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, rapid digitalization, and need for analyzing large volumes of customer data are factors driving the market across the globe. It is essential to understand that Content Recommendation Engine includes several minor technologies like deep learning, machine learning, robotics, etc.

The regional analysis of Global Content Recommendation Engine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Revcontent

Taboola

Outbrain

Cxense

Dynamic Yield

Curata

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Filtering Approach:

Collaborative

Content-Based

Hybrid

By Vertical:

E-commerce

Media, Entertainment & Gaming

Retail

Hospitality

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Education & training

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Voice Analytics in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

