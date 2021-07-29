Contract Logistics Market explored in the latest research by Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG

Latest market study on “Contract Logistics Market to 2025 by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End- user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High- Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the contract logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The advent of internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries and regions that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunity provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of internet, different business models were created and e- commerce is one such example. The E- commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E- commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. As the global e- commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the region with regards to the product category preferred for online purchase.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:- Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and Ryder System.



An off-the-shelf report on Contract Logistics Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Most of the buying is influenced by the demographics of the country such as the percentage of youth population indulging in e- commerce activity, the economy of the country, age group interested in e- commerce, and the level of awareness in the country. The categories the online shoppers most often purchase consist of electronics, apparel, accessories, and perfumes. Groceries, books, CDs, shopping for travel and entertainment are the things that are purchased online by customers globally. Fashion is currently the leading product category in many countries of the world, which is then followed by Electronics & Media.

The report segments the global contract logistics market as follows:

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

Global Contract Logistics Market – By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

Global Contract Logistics Market – By End- User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

This report provides in depth study of “Contract Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contract Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Also, key Contract Logistics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

