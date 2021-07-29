Credit Insurance Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global credit insurance market is anticipated accounted to US$ 8.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.77 Bn by 2025.

The global credit insurance market is expected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include the global macro-economic instability, which is posing a severe commercial threat to the trader, thereby, increasing the adoption of credit insurance. Another factor catalyzing the demand accounted for different services offered by the companies which include sales support and account receivable support. Majority of the companies operating in the global credit insurance market are based out of Europe, and North America. However, the market is penetrating at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions owing to the increasing export business in the regions.

An exclusive Credit Insurance Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Credit Insurance Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Credit Insurance Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Credit Insurance Market Players:

Euler Hermes

Atradius N.V.

Coface SA

American Internation Group, Inc.

Credendo

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

CESCE

Export Development Canada

Worldwide Credit Insurance Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Credit Insurance Market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Credit Insurance Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Credit Insurance Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Credit Insurance Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Credit Insurance Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Credit Insurance Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Credit Insurance Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Credit Insurance Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

