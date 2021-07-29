Crowdsourced Testing Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2027 | Applause, Crowdsourced Testing SpA, Crowdsprint, Digivante, Global App Testing, Infosys, MyCrowd, Rainforest QA, Test IO, Testbirds

Crowdsourced testing is a method of delegating testing tasks to community of expert testers present across geographies. These experts conduct testing and bring in demographic, knowledge and device diversity to discover defects that are hard to find during routine testing in a simulated environment. Crowdsourced testing is executed mainly to improve the quality of software production from the end-user’s perspective. The main advantages of this method are; diversity in terms of experience, knowledge, demography & devices; scalable crowd can be resized within a very short time based on the requirement; and extreme partnership between crowd testers and dedicated testing teams that leads to better test coverage, improved efficiency and shorter test cycles.

The key factor that is contributing to the growth of the crowdsourced testing market is the growing digital transformation owing to technological advancements. Further, the need to rapidly develop software and release it to the public as early as possible has led to significant adoption of crowdsourced testing services, which in turn is anticipated to boost the crowdsourced testing market growth. However, lack of control over what is being tested and inability to encourage the crowd to test untouched areas are few challenges for the market growth.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793318/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Applause, Crowdsourced Testing SpA, Crowdsprint, Digivante, Global App Testing, Infosys Limited, MyCrowd, Inc., Rainforest QA, Test IO, Testbirds

The global crowdsourced testing market is segmented on the basis of testing type, platform and industry vertical. Based on testing type, the market is segmented as functionality testing, localization testing, performance testing, usability testing, security testing, payment testing and others. Further, based on platform, the crowdsourced testing market is divided into mobile, web and others. Furthermore, on basis of industry vertical, crowdsourced testing market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crowdsourced testing market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The crowdsourced testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting crowdsourced testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the crowdsourced testing market for each region.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012793318/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TESTING TYPE

8. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORMS

9. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. CROWDSOURCED TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. APPLAUSE

12.2. CROWDSOURCED TESTING SPA

12.3. CROWDSPRINT

12.4. DIGIVANTE

12.5. GLOBAL APP TESTING

12.6. INFOSYS LIMITED

12.7. MYCROWD, INC.

12.8. RAINFOREST QA

12.9. TEST IO

12.10. TESTBIRDS

13. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012793318/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.