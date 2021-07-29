Data Center Cooling Market Application, Region, Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast, To 2022

In this era of increasing demand for data centers because of soaring rate of data production, the cooling solutions for these storage centers is becoming a necessity to prevent colossal data losses as well as interruption of flow which may lead to substantial competitive disadvantage in the merciless industry of data handling. Data centers are warehouses of data comprising servers and associated components like networking devices and hardware equipment which are used for remote storage, processing and distribution of large databases.

Due to excessive liberation of heat via processors, there are high chances of damage to the systems resulting in data loss and interruption in flow of information. Thus, to ensure proper storage of data and maintenance of the same, data center cooling solutions come into the picture. Cooling systems assure that adequate temperature and pressure are maintained in the center space, following the prescribed limitations, thereby preventing damage to the systems under maintenance. Adequate data cooling systems are inevitably going to play a significant role in gaining an edge in the data management industry.

Market Dynamics

The primary driver for the cooling solutions market is increasing demand for data center which is required to manage rising structured and unstructured data. Furthermore, with an escalating requirement for infrastructure by government agencies and large companies to engage in significant data analysis and cloud computing for business purposes, the cooling solutions market is bound to grow in coming years. Another key driver is the need for environment-friendly, and cost-effective solutions for cooling of data centers as currently, extreme power is consumed by equipment and existing solutions for cooling of data centers, thereby, either reducing the efficiency or raising the cost of the entire system. Another significant factor to consider is a reduction in excessive heat generated by the components due to increasing data center power densities which leads to a valuable surge in the overall efficiency of the entire system. Currently, an exorbitant need for power by the cooling solutions is a significant deterrent to the growth of this market. Around 40% of all the supplied electricity is required by popular cooling solutions, thereby, reducing productivity.

Market Segmentation

The data center cooling solutions market can be segmented via a type of component into two broad categories; liquid and air coolants. The growth of liquid coolants is expected to rise in the coming future because of efficient cooling and minimization of total carbon footprint. Furthermore, segmentation can be done by cooling technique; rack/row cooling and room cooling. Rack/row cooling is expected to grow in comparison to its alternative because of capability to provide precise conditions nearby, targeted at banks with server cabinets. End-user can also be used as a basis for segmentation; Telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, energy, and government. IT is expected to grow the most because of the advent of high-performance computing, i.e., big data and cloud computing.

Geographical analysis

Out of North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-pacific and Latin America, North America registered dominance because of the presence of giants like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. Asia-Pacific region market is expected to grow at highest CAGR.

Key Players



Schneider Electric SE, Black Box, Nortek Air Solutions, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd, Coolcentric, AdaptivCOOL, Asetek form critical players of the data center cooling industry.

