Data Centre Rack Market – Overview and scope, Market Size, Future Outlook of the Market, 2016-2022

Data centers need secure facilities because of the sensitive data they hold. The basic blocks of a data center are the racks used and organizations design their server room around them. Organizations need to be clear about the rack frame and unit in order to optimize the space of the data center. They can also plan about the cabling, power and cooling system effectively. With the advancements in the rack security measures, organizations can rent out the data center space and reduce the operating costs. Constant advancements in the rack market make it more diverse providing a lot of options to the organizations.

End-user

The prime users of this rack market are the organizations with data centers. They utilize the advancements in the rack technology to optimize the overall efficiency of the data center.

Market Dynamics

Building of new data centers and upgrading the current ones are one of the prime drivers of this market. The advancements in providing rack level security really have an impact on this market. Building private racks with biometric and cam security and renting them out to reduce the maintenance costs also contribute to the rack market growth. Other advancements such as provision for cooling, cable and power management also contribute to the market. The technical and operational advancements provided by some of the key players in this market improve the efficiency of the data center and this alone drives the organizations towards the key players in the market. Low awareness of the type of solutions provided hampers the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the size of the data center (small, medium, large), type of frame design used (Open, closed and customized), rack unit (36U, 42U, 45U and 48U), type of services provided (Managed security services, Security Consulting, Professional services).

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the rack market and occupies a major chunk of this market. The prime reason is the number of data centers. It is followed by Europe. The trend of this market in the economic development countries of Asia Pacific region is in a positive way due to the increase in awareness of data security paving way for construction of new data centers.

Opportunities

The market also throws up several opportunities when there is an up gradation of the data center or a new data center is getting built. The opportunities are created by the players in the market by showing advancements in providing rack level security and other operational advancements such as cooling and cable management. Entry of new players in to the market is really difficult owing to the high fixed costs.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Dell, Eaton Corporation, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Rittal Corporation and Sharkrack.

