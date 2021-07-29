Die Casting Market 2019: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Endurance, Nemak, Pace, Ryobi Die-Casting and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Die Casting Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies). Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards.

Global Die Casting Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Die Casting industry. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

Endurance Group

Nemak

Pace Industries

Ryobi Die-Casting

Zen S.A.

Sandhar Technologies

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Die Casting market

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-solid die casting

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sore also listed.

Automotive sector

Industrial machinery sector

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

