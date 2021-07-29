Dosimeters Market 2019: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Landauer, Inc., Polimaster Limited,And Others

Dosimeters refers to devices that are used to measure the radiation exposure of an individual to certain type of rays. These devices are majorly used in healthcare facilities by individuals those are exposed to radiation for various purposes such as CT, MRI and other diagnostic imaging tools. Dosimeters are available in various types that includes personal electronic dosimeters, film badge dosimeters, and others. Dosimeters are advantageous in various aspects as they are capable to exhibit properties such as linearity of signal over a wide range, flat energy response, small directional dependence and others.

The growth of global dosimeters market is expected to be driven by factors such as increasing adoption of radiation assisted devices in diagnostic, therapeutic and imaging applications, increasing adoption of radiation therapy for treatment of various types of cancers, as well technological developments leading to influx of novel products in the market. On the other hand, where high costs associated with these devices are restricting the market growth to some extent, this scenario provides potential opportunity for market players to develop cost-effective dosimeters so as to attain a significant position in the market.

Market highlights in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. Analyze and forecast market on the basis of type, function and application. Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Key Competitors In Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Mirion Technologies, Inc., PRS Dosimetry, Landauer, Inc., Polimaster Limited, Sierra Radiation Dosimetry Services, Inc., Radiation Detection Company, Inc., Unfors RaySafe AB, Tracerco Limited and PTW Frieburg GmbH.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Dosimeters Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global dosimeters market with detailed market segmentation by type, modality, end user and geography. The global dosimeters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

Dosimeters Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Active Dosimeters & Passive Dosimeters); Modality (Portable & Bench Top); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes & Healthcare Companies) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The target audience for the report on the market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

