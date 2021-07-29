Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) Market to 2025 – Accellion, Box, Citrix Systems, Dropbox, Egnyte, Google, Microsoft Corporation, SugarSync, Syncplicity LLC

EFSS market is expected to grow US$ 10.59 billion by 2025 from US$ 1.35 billion in 2015. Cloud deployment model expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 60% of the EFSS deployments are on cloud and hybrid model. Cloud models are most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files. Larger organizations also prefer cloud deployment models for their mission-critical data. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of the cloud deployment model more attractive among the organizations.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in the coming year is EFSS market consolidation due to growing competition. EFSS market is about to see consolidation on many accounts. Either the smaller companies of the ecosystem would be acquired by the larger ones or the smaller companies are about to extinguish. The companies that survive in the ecosystem would be on account of innovations and to support the digital workplace or modernize corporate data infrastructures. The EFSS vendors would be classified in a broader category and be acquired by players who want to add EFSS as a feature to their larger platform of technology. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and a simple share and sync application

EFSS market by industry vertical is segmented into healthcare & life sciences, financial services and insurance, telecommunication & IT, media & entertainment, consumer goods and retail, industrial good and automotive and others (energy, a non-profit organization, government, legal services, architecture engineering, and construction and education). The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the trends contributing to the emerging EFSS market. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EFSS capabilities that improve mobile workers’ collaboration and productivity while limiting security risks.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the EFSS industry.

