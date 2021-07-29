Fitness App Market : Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018-2025

Global Fitness App Market is valued approximately USD 2.27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fitness apps have become the most popular technological tool which people use to achieve a fit lifestyle. Benefit of fitness apps is that it show users progress through visualizing tools. Visualizing progress in a graph presents clear data in terms of how long it takes to reach goals, which week’s user did well, and so on. Nowadays mobile devices are equipped with various sensors to track user activity, these application acquire data from mobile sensors and help user to keep track of their heart rate, amount of calories lost, provides insight to lose weight, gain proper nutrition. Fitness apps have been beneficial to keep people motivated by offering personalized routines, creating competition among family and friends, and offering things like rewards.

Request For Free Sample Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085963

Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. The market is developing and expanding due to decreased cost of application, growing rate of obesity and diseases associated with it, various products launch by the companies like in 2016, Apple launched the Nike+ smart watch in collaboration with Nike. This watch has an inbuilt GPS that tracks your pace, distance covered and route even without the phone. This market has the opportunity to grow more as disposable income of households is increasing and they are becoming more health conscious, for that they are ready to pay higher prices. However, in the market there are some easily available low-quality applications which give misleading information to the customers which can be hazardous to their health.

The regional analysis of global fitness app market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of fitness apps among its end-users in the region due to rising per capita consumption of fast foods and obesity in the region. Europe contributes a reasonable growth in the global fitness app market during the forecast period Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to increased awareness regarding weight loss, fitness, benefits of eating healthy food.

Market player included in this report are:

Motorola Mobility LLC

Grandapps

Fitbit

Myfitness Pal, Inc.

Azumio

Under Armour

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Workout and Exercise Applications

Nutrition Applications

Activity Tracking Applications

By Platforms:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085963

Target Audience of the Global Voice Analytics in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Fitness App Market share, Fitness App Market analysis, Fitness App Market Forecast, Fitness App Market Trend, Fitness App Market Prediction, Fitness App Market Demand, Fitness App Market Size, Fitness App Market Status, Fitness App Market Growth, Fitness App Market Development

Related Trending Report

Backoffice Workforce Management Market

Application Release Orchestration Software Market

Social Media Security Market

Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market

Mobile Augmented Reality Market

identity analytics Market

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market