Flexible Packaging Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2027

The flexible packaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing preferences of both consumers and producers towards convenience products and improved shelf-life. Growing industrial demand for down gauging further boost the growth of the flexible packaging market. However, strict environmental regulations on the product usage hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, growing demands for sustainable packaging solutions represent major growth opportunity for the flexible packaging market during the forecast period.

The flexible packaging is defined as a package or any part of a package whose shape can be changed readily. Such packaging is used in consumer and institutional products and industrial applications. Flexible packaging can be made of plastics, film, paper, or aluminum foil and employed to increase the shelf life of the product and provide protection. Flexible packaging is widely extendible to diverse product categories like bags, pouches, and wraps. The manufacturing and use of flexible packaging demonstrate sustainable advantages such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions and efficient resource conservation.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc

Clondalkin Group

Coveris Management GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

The report also includes the profiles of key flexible packaging companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

MARKET SCOPE:

The “Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of flexible packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material, product type, end-use industry, and geography. The global flexible packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global flexible packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and end-use industry.

Based on material, the market is segmented as plastic, flexible foam, paper, aluminum foil, and others.

On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as pouches, bags, wraps, and others.

The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The flexible packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

