Food Enzymes Market to hit $3,056.9 million by 2025 With Associated British Foods, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group

The Food Enzymes Market size was valued at $1,944.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,056.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Food enzymes are complex ingredients, which act as catalyzers and are extensively used for increasing the diversity, variety, and quality during processing of food. Food enzymes are often used for food processing owing to its multiple benefits, which includes enhancement of texture, flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization.

Key players profiled in the report include Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd., BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes

The market is expected to experience growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of food and beverage industry, diversification in extraction process, and rise in trend of cold-adapted enzymes. At the same time, the sector is facing challenges driven by certain food enzyme allergies, limited shelf life, and high sensitivity of food enzymes toward temperature and pH. Developments in protein and genetic engineering result in improvement of economy, specificity, stability, and the overall application potential of food enzymes. Food enzymes find application on plethora of platforms such as starch modification, sweetener production, sugar processing, baking, flour supplementation, dough conditioning, cheesemaking, brewing, flavor enhancement, meat tenderizing, and juice processing to name few.

The global food enzymes market is segmented based on type, application, source, and region. Based on type, the food enzyme market is segmented into carbohydrase, lipase, protease, others. Based on application, the market is divided into bakery products, beverages, dairy products, and others. Based on source, the market is analyzed across microorganisms, plants, and animals. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global food enzyme market.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 4: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY SOURCE

CHAPTER 7: FOOD ENZYMES MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC. (ABF)

8.2. ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES

8.3. AMANO ENZYME CO., LTD.

8.4. BASF

8.5. CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

8.6. DOWDUPONT

8.7. KERRY GROUP PLC

8.8. NOVOZYMES

8.9. ROYAL DSM N.V.

8.10. AUM ENZYMES

