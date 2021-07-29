Food Glazing Agent Market size Emerging Growth by Top Players | British Wax Ltd , Capol , Koster Keunen , Mantrose UK Ltd.

Food glazing agent is a natural or synthetic agent that is added to a food product that would provide a homogenous and waxy coating to prevent the loss of water from a surface and has other applications too. The food glazing agents are used to provide and enhance food appearance and texture. Apart from enhancing the texture and appearance of the food product, glazing agents are used to protect them from the humidity of the air and prevent them from being stuck together.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The food glazing agent market is estimated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for glazing agents in bakery and confectioneries. The increasing consumer awareness towards texture and appearance of food has boosted the growth of the food glazing agent market. However, the shortage of war materials might restrict the growth of the food glazing agent market. On the other hand, the increasing applications of food glazing agents are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the food glazing agent market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Food Glazing Agent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of food glazing agent market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient type, ingredient function, application and geography. The global food glazing agent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food glazing agent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global food glazing agent market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, ingredient function and application. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented as stearic acid, beeswax, carnauba wax, paraffin wax and others. On the basis of ingredient function, the market is segmented as coating agents, surface-finishing agents, firming agents and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, fruits & vegetables, functional foods and others.

