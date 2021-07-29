Future Innovations of String Inverters Market – Top Key Vendors : Fronius International , KACO New Energy , Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., Ningbo Ginlong Technologies

Inverters play very important role in converting electricity from solar panels. Solar panels provide direct current (DC) which is then converted into alternative current (AC) with the use of inverters. String Inverter takes the DC input from multiple panels and converts it into AC. String Inverter is one of the most widely accepted inverter around the world due its ease of installation and maintenance.

Growing use of string inverters coupled with increasing solar energy plants around the world, along with raising awareness regarding renewable energy sources are some of the major driving factors for the global string inverters market, meanwhile falling price of micro inverter and heat loss because of the large size of the inverter will act as some of the restraining factors for the market.

Delta Energy Systems GmbH, ABB Limited, Schneider Electric, Fronius International GmbH, KACO New Energy GmbH, Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., Ningbo Ginlong Technologies, Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Samil Power Co., Ltd. among others.

The “Global String Inverters Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the string inverters industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global string inverters market with detailed market segmentation by system type, phase, power rating, end-user and geography. The global string inverters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the string inverters market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global string inverters market based on by system type, phase, rating and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall string inverters market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the string inverters region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the string inverters market in these regions.

