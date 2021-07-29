Future Trends of Luminescence Sensors Market to 2025 : Banner Engineering India, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell Automation , SensoPart Industriesensorik , Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Luminescence is emission of light in the form of cold-body radiation. Luminescence sensors detect visible and non-visible marks that illuminate when using ultraviolet (UV) light. When invisible UV light projects on a luminescent material, the light excites electrons in the material, causing it to emit visible light. On sensing the lights, the sensors the then sends the output to the control for further processes.

Growing adoption of automation in industry is a major factor bolstering the luminescence sensors market. In addition, rising packaging industry across the globe is also driving the market for luminescence sensors market. However, lack of awareness among small and medium enterprises is acting as one of the hindering factors. Increasing use of metallic and lustrous paints or inks anticipate opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the market are SICK AG, Banner Engineering India, Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Balluff Inc, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., EMX Industries Inc. and Datalogic S.p.A. among others.

The “Global Luminescence Sensors Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the sensors industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global luminescence sensors market with detailed market segmentation by types, working ranges, applications, end users and geography. The global luminescence sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global luminescence sensors market based on by types, working ranges, applications and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall luminescence sensors market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 19 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Luminescence Sensors Market Landscape

4 Luminescence Sensors Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Luminescence Sensors Market Analysis- Global

6 Luminescence Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Types

7 Luminescence Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Working Ranges

8 Luminescence Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Applications

9 Luminescence Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End Users

10 Luminescence Sensors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

