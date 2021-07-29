Future Trends of Offshore Wind Energy Market by top Key Players like A2Sea, ABB, General Electric Wind Energy, Goldwind Science and Technology, MHI Vestas, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group, Nexans, Siemens Wind Power

Decline in the reserves of natural resources have propelled researchers to look for alternative methods of energy generations. Water resources are available in abundance on the earth and harnessing their powers for energy generations could relive the pressures on the non-renewable sources of energy. Offshore wind turbines is an innovative method of harnessing the power of sea for power generation. The off-shore wind turbines use the power of sea winds for the generation of carbon-free renewable energy. The working principle of off-shore wind turbines is same as that of on-shore wind turbines and they are either anchored to the sea bed or are mounted on a floating structure.

Rising demands for renewable energy and initiative taken by the Government towards reduction of carbon footprints is enabling growth in the offshore wind energy market. Significant costs associated with off-shore wind energy generation poses a challenge to the growth of the offshore wind energy market. Further, phasing out of the non-renewable sources of energy and increasing investments towards development of alternative sources of power generation are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the offshore wind energy market.

Key players profiled in the report include A2Sea, ABB Ltd., General Electric Wind Energy, Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited, Nexans, Siemens Wind Power, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, Suzlon Group

The global offshore wind energy market is segmented on the basis of component and location. Based on component, the offshore wind energy market is segmented into turbine, substructure, electrical infrastructure and others. On the basis of location, the offshore wind energy market is segmented into shallow water, transitional water and deep water.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global offshore wind energy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The offshore wind energy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the offshore wind energy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the offshore wind energy in these regions.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – LOCATION

9. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. A2SEA

11.2. ABB LTD.

11.3. GENERAL ELECTRIC WIND ENERGY

11.4. GOLDWIND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

11.5. MHI VESTAS

11.6. MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

11.7. NEXANS

11.8. SIEMENS WIND POWER

11.9. SINOVEL WIND GROUP CO., LTD

11.10. SUZLON GROUP 12. APPENDIX

