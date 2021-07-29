In this report, the Global Bike Helmet Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bike Helmet Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bike-helmet-market-research-report-2019



The global Bike Helmet market is valued at 681.66 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 813.89 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.38% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bike Helmet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bike Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

1 Vista Outdoor

2 Dorel

3 Specialized

4 Trek Bicycle

5 Merida

6 Giant

7 ABUS

8 Mavic

9 Scott Sports

10 KASK

11 MET

12 OGK KABUTO

13 Uvex

14 POC

15 Urge

16 Orbea

17 GUB

18 LAS helmets

19 Strategic Sports

20 One Industries

21 Limar

22 Fox Racing

23 Lazer

24 Louis Garneau

25 Moon Helmet

26 Rudy Project

27 Shenghong Sports

28 HardnutZ

29 SenHai Sports Goods

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of World

Segment by Type

1 MTB Helmets

2 Road Helmets

3 Sport Helmets

Segment by Application

1 Commuter & Recreation

2 Sport Games

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bike-helmet-market-research-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com