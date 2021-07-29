Global Bowling Shoes Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bowling Shoes Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bowling Shoes Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bowling shoes one shoe is used for sliding steps, the sole is smooth, the friction is small, and the other shoe is used for braking. Generally, the sole has angular and angular friction and large friction.
The bowling shoes in the arena are generally public, and because they are public, there is no way to judge whether the player is a left-handed player or a right-handed player. Therefore, the soles of the two shoes are the same, in red and green, or in gray and green. It is possible to slide. Private bowling shoes will distinguish between left-handed and right-handed, generally right-handed players’ shoes, and left-footed shoes are sliding shoes. The left hand player is the opposite.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Elite
Dexter
Brunswck
Storm
3G
Hammer
BSI
KR Strikeforce
Linds
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Left Hand
Right Hand
Common Use
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Kid
