Global Construction Chemicals Market 2019 Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Fosroc, Inc.

The construction chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands from developing countries for growing construction activities and infrastructure developments. Moreover, growth in conformity with latest manufacturing standards drives the construction chemicals market to growth. However, lack of skilled labor and low economic growth hampers the market growth. On the other hand, removal of trade barriers in developing regions offers significant growth opportunity for the construction chemicals market.

Construction Chemicals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Waterproofing and Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Adhesives and Sealants, Others); Application (Residential, Industrial and Commercial, Infrastructures, Repair Structures, Others) and Geography

Construction chemicals are used to modify the properties of the materials used in construction. These chemicals play a major role in reducing the amount of water used in construction and in enhancing the performance of the building and non-building structure. Construction chemicals also reduce water and cement content in the concrete and impart cross-linking properties ultimately increasing the strength of the mortar.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Construction Chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Construction Chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles of key Construction Chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Key Companies featured-

ACS Material, LLC

Arkema Group

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Fosroc, Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The Dow Chemical Company

R. Grace & Co.

The global construction chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as concrete admixtures, waterproofing & roofing, repair, flooring, adhesives & sealants and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as residential, industrial & commercial, infrastructures, repair structures and others.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Construction Chemicals Market – By Type

1.3.2 Construction Chemicals Market – By Application

1.3.3 Construction Chemicals Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

CONSTRUCTION CHEMICALS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

