Global Data Center Services Market Strong Development Rising Comprehensive Industry Outlook Offers Future Business Growth 2027

Research Nester Recently Published a Report on “Data Center Services Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the data center services market in terms of market segmentation by type, by solutions, by services, deployment mode, end- user industry and by region.

The data center services market is segmented by type, solutions, services, deployment mode, end- user industry and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into tier1, tier2, tier3 and tier4. Based on solutions, the market is segmented into IT infrastructure, electrical solutions and mechanical solutions. By services, the market is segmented into system integration services, maintenance and support services and consulting services. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on- premise and cloud. Further, by end- user industry the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom and others. The data center services market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 14.69% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by type, solutions, services, deployment mode and end- user industry, out of which, the cloud segment is anticipated to have leading shares. Cloud technology is more flexible, lower costs and lower maintenance cost associated with it. It can be accessed by any device at any time, even the lost data can be recovered easily.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate on the back of increasing demand for data centers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high pace owing to the growing population in the reason.

Increasing demand for cloud-based storage

The demand for cloud-based storage is increasing owing to its flexibility, low maintenance and other costs associated, can be accessed at any time from any device and provides easy data recovery. The increasing demand for cloud-based storage is expected to boost the growth of the data center services market.

Rise in demand for mini data centers

There is a rise in demand for mini data centers in small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) attributing to its scalability, flexibility and cost effectiveness.

However, concerns related to data privacy is expected to act as a key restraint towards the growth of data center services market during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the data center services market which includes company profiling of Fujitsu Ltd, Reliance Group, Capgemini SE, HCL Technologies Limited, Sify Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd and Equinix Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the data center services market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

