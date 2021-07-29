Global Diabetes Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Diabetes Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diabetes Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diabetes software can include aggregate and analytical views of diabetes data. These views include:
– Calendar views that display glucose trends and compare them to patient’s insulin intake.
– Modal day views that display glucose trends and compare them to insulin intake on the same day of the week over time.
– Listing of contextual and lifestyle data such as patient’s carb intake.
– Insulin data that includes pie charts showing the ratio of basal to bolus rates.
– General data tables that show average blood glucose rates bucketed into different time periods
– And more.
More advanced diabetes software applications can include predictive insights. These insights can provide patients with alerts regarding their propensity to experience hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia events under certain conditions.
In 2018, the global Diabetes Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Diabetes Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Diabetes Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Glooko
Accu-Chek (Roche)
Tidepool
LifeScan, Inc (Platinum Equity)
Pharmaco Diabetes
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
Diabeto Medtech India Pvt. Ltd
Abbott Diabetes Care
Acon Diabetes Care International
BIONIME
Custo med
Dexcom
Dottli
GlucoMe
MyLife
Nova
Tandem Diabetes Care
Trividia Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
For Smartphones
For Tablet PC
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Type 1 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Diabetes Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Diabetes Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diabetes Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
