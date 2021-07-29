Global Door Hardware Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Door Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Door Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Door Hardware refers to any of the items that are attached to a door to enhance its functionality or appearance. Door Hardware includes door Handles, locks, hinges, fasteners and other accessories. In 2018, the global Door Hardware market size was 6550.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9663.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.71% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Door Hardware market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; this report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ASSA ABLOY

Hafele

Roto Frank

dormakaba

Siegenia-aubi

Spectrum Brands

Knape and Vogt

Andersen

Tyman plc

KIN LONG Company

Richelieu Inc.

Klein

Allegion

Richards-Wilcox

Marvin Windows & Doors

ABP Beyerle GmbH

SAVIO

L.E. Johnson Products Inc

Masco Corporation

Unison Hardware

INTERSTEEL

Cal-Royal

Hampton

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

1 Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware

2 PVC Door Hardware

3 Wood Door Hardware

4 Glass Door Hardware

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into:

1 Commercial

2 Residential

