Global Door Hardware Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Global Door Hardware market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Door Hardware market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-door-hardware-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application
Door Hardware refers to any of the items that are attached to a door to enhance its functionality or appearance. Door Hardware includes door Handles, locks, hinges, fasteners and other accessories. In 2018, the global Door Hardware market size was 6550.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9663.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.71% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Door Hardware market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; this report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ASSA ABLOY
Hafele
Roto Frank
dormakaba
Siegenia-aubi
Spectrum Brands
Knape and Vogt
Andersen
Tyman plc
KIN LONG Company
Richelieu Inc.
Klein
Allegion
Richards-Wilcox
Marvin Windows & Doors
ABP Beyerle GmbH
SAVIO
L.E. Johnson Products Inc
Masco Corporation
Unison Hardware
INTERSTEEL
Cal-Royal
Hampton
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:
1 Aluminum/Metal Door Hardware
2 PVC Door Hardware
3 Wood Door Hardware
4 Glass Door Hardware
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into:
1 Commercial
2 Residential
