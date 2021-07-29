Global Edible Oil Cans Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Edible Oil Cans Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Edible Oil Cans Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Edible oil cans are usually used for household applications. Edible oil cans also provide protection against light, moisture, oxygen and various other contaminants.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sidel S.A.

Western Cans Pvt. Ltd.

Parekhplast India Limited

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Yee Lee Corporation Bhd group

Daeryuk Can Co. Ltd.

Koogan Plastics (Pty) Ltd

Johore Tin Berhad (JTB).

Smurfit Kappa Group

Avonflex Ltd.

Scholle IPN

Sun Pack Corporation

Emami Agrotech Pvt. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Tin

Plastic

Aluminum

High density polyethylene (HDPE)

Steel

Segment by Application

Less than 5 Liters

5-10 Liters

10-20 Liters

20 Liters and above

