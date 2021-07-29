Global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Output of electricity from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power generation depends on changing weather conditions and wind velocity and therefore fluctuates readily. Incorporating larger amounts of renewable energy into the grid interferes with the balancing act that constitutes the adjusting of supply to meet demand. Energy storage systems with such regulation capabilities have been garnering attention as a means of dealing with this issue.
The global Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Energy Storage for Renewables Integration volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Storage for Renewables Integration market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
East Penn Manufacturing
LG Chem
Robert Bosch
Beacon Power
BYD
Exide Technologies
General Electric
Samsung SDI
Kokam
Fluence Energy
Lockheed Martin Energy
Eos Energy Storage
Con Edison Solutions
Hitachi
SMA Solar Technology
NGK
NEC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Li-ion Battery
Lead Acid Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Multiple Renewable Energy Resources
Single Renewable Energy Resource
