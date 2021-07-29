Global In-door Farming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global In-door Farming market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global In-door Farming market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Indoor farming is a method of growing crops or plants, usually on a large scale, entirely indoors.
In 2018, the global In-door Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-door Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Lighting
Netafim
Argus Controls Systems
EVERLIGHT Electronics
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits & vegetables
Herbs & microgreens
Flowers & ornamentals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-door Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-door Farming development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-door Farming are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
