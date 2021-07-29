Global Long Nose Pliers Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Long Nose Pliers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Long Nose Pliers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Long nose pliers are both cutting and holding pliers used by artisans, jewellery designers, electricians, network engineers and other tradesmen to bend, re-position and snip wire. Their namesake long nose gives excellent control while the cutting edge near the pliers’ joint provides “one-tool” convenience. Because of their long shape they are useful for reaching into small areas where cables or other materials have become stuck or unreachable with fingers or other means.
The global Long Nose Pliers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Long Nose Pliers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long Nose Pliers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Facom
Bahco
CK
Stanley
Irwin
Wiha Tools
Ningbo Yute Hardware Tool
Tsunoda
Klein Tools
BETA
SONIC EQUIPMENT
Apex Tool Group
KEIBA
THE GREAT WALL
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Professional Long Nose Pliers
Ordinary Long Nose Pliers
Segment by Application
Electrical Industry
Micro Model Making
Equipment Maintenance
Other
