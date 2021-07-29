Global Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Luxury Furniture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Luxury Furniture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Furniture in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Furniture in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Furniture market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Furniture market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Luxury Furniture market is valued at 37363 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 50456 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% during 2019 and 2025. In terms of value. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Furniture market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with revenue, market share for each company:
Restoration Hardware
Hooker Furniture Corporation
Knoll
Kimball Hospitality
Molteni Group
Poltrona Frau
Roche Bobois
Scavolini S.p.A.
B&B Italia
Minotti
Ligne Roset
Luxury Living Group (Fendi Casa)
Suyen Furniture Group
Fitz Hansen
Eichholtz
Interi Furniture
Turri S.r.l.
Boca do Lobo
Edra
Muebles Pico
Luxury Furniture market size by type:
Wood
Metal
Glass
Other
Luxury Furniture market size by Applications:
Residential
Bedroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Commercial
Hotel
Office
Other
Luxury Furniture market size by region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
UK
Germany
Russia
France
Netherland
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
