Global Microfluidic Components Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Microfluidic Components Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Microfluidic Components Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Microfluidic technology refers to the technology of controlling, operating and detecting complex fluids at microscopic dimensions. It is a new interdisciplinary subject developed on the basis of microelectronics, micromechanics, bioengineering and nanotechnology.
This report focuses on Microfluidic Components volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microfluidic Components market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Vesta Automation Srl
Staiger GmbH and Co.KG
Metal Work S.P.A.
Camozzi Automation
Fortive Corporation
Aignep S.P.A.
International Polymer Solutions
FIM Valvole Srl
Humphrey Products Corporation
The Lee Company
Dolomite Microfluidics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solenoid Valves
Flow Control Valves
Check Valves
Shuttle Valves
Pressure Relief Valves
Proportional Valves
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
Consumer Electronics
Oil and Gas
Others
