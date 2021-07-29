Global Motorcycle Helmets Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Motorcycle Helmets Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Motorcycle Helmets Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Motorcycle Helmets market is valued at 1467.91 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1722.62 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.27% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Motorcycle Helmets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Motorcycle Helmets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, India, southeast Asia.
At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shoei
Bell Helmet
Shark
HJC
Arai
JDS
Hehui Group
Studds
Schuberth
YOHE
Nolan Group
YEMA
AGV
Airoh
Pengcheng Helmets
JIX helmets
PT. Tarakusuma Indah
OGK Kabuto
LAZER
Chin Tong Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
NZI
Suomy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of World
Segment by Type
Full Face Helmet
Open Face Helmet
Half Helmet
Segment by Application
On-Road
Off-Road
