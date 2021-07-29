Global NB IoT Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global NB IoT Technology market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global NB IoT Technology market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is a new fast growing wireless technology 3GPP cellular technology standard introduced in Release 13 that addresses the LPWA requirements of the IoT. that was Classified as a 5G technology, istandardized by 3GPP in 2016. It is fast emerging as the best in class a leading LPWAN technology to enable a wide range of new IIoT devices including smart parking, utilities, wearables, and industrial solutions.
In 2018, the global NB IoT Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global NB IoT Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NB IoT Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei
Nokia
Ericsson
Deutsche Telekom
ARM
Accent Advanced Systems
Rogers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3G Cellular-based
4G Cellular-based
5G Cellular-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Smart Parking
Utilities
Wearable
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global NB IoT Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the NB IoT Technology development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NB IoT Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
