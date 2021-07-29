Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Opioid Tolerance Treatment Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Opioids are effective analgesics prescribed to people with chronic cancer and severe pain. These opioids are generally used for short period of time. If these opioids are prescribed or taken for a longer period of time or more frequent daily doses, they create opioid tolerance in patients and hence, analgesia or desired therapeutic response is not received.
The global Opioid Tolerance Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Opioid Tolerance Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Opioid Tolerance Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Boehringer Ingelheim International
GlaxoSmithKline
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Mylan
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Johnson & Johnson Services
Aurobindo Pharma
Pfizer
Acorda Therapeutics
Zydus Cadila
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
NMDA Antagonists
Alpha2-Adrenoceptor Agonists
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Rehabilitation Centers
