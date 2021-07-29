Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Organic and natural feminine care products, also called feminine hygiene products, or cotton hygiene products, include menstrual pads, tampons, and pantyliners that are made of organic cotton.
Because of this natural cotton, these feminine care products are biodegradable and compostable. Organic and natural feminine care products are used to absorb daily vaginal discharge, menstrual flow, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.
Organic and Natural Feminine Care are mainly classified into the following types: Sanitary Pads, Tampons, Panty Liners & Shields, and Others. Sanitary Pads is the most widely used type which takes up about 63.73% of the total sales in 2018. Organic and Natural Feminine Care have wide range of applications, such as Super/Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, Online etc. And Super/Hypermarkets was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2018.
The global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market is valued at 1067 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1585.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic and Natural Feminine Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Japan, India and China, focuses on the consumption of Organic and Natural Feminine Care in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
P&G
Natracare
The Honest Company
Kimberly-Clark
Lunapads
Unilever (Seventh Generation)
Unicharm
Veeda
Ontex
Edgewell Personal Care
LOLA
GladRags
Corman
Maxim Hygiene
Rael
Purganics
Hengan
Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size by Type
Sanitary Pads
Tampons
Panty Liners & Shields
Others
In 2018, Sanitary Pads accounted for a major share of 63% in the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3590 M Units by 2024 from 2821 M Units in 2019.
Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size by Applications
Super/Hypermarkets
Retail Pharmacies
Online
Others
In Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, Super/Hypermarkets segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 2774 (M Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2019 and 2024. It means that Organic and Natural Feminine Care will be promising in the Super/Hypermarkets field in the next couple of years.
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Organic and Natural Feminine Care market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Organic and Natural Feminine Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Organic and Natural Feminine Care companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Organic and Natural Feminine Care submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Organic and Natural Feminine Care market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
