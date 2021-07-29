Global Outsource Investigative Resource Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Outsource Investigative Resource market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Outsource Investigative Resource market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In 2018, the global Outsource Investigative Resource market size was 395.88 million US$ and it is expected to reach 661.37 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.66% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Outsource Investigative Resource status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsource Investigative Resource development in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and Other Regions
The key players covered in this study
ABi
Verity Consulting
Global Investigative
Suzzess
PJS Investigations
CoventBridge
Corporate Investigative Services
Robertson&Co
ICORP Investigations
Brumell
NIS
John Cutter Investigations (JCI)
UKPI
Kelmar Global
The Cotswold
Tacit Investigations & Security
ExamWorks Investigation Services
RGI Solutions
Delta Investigative Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Health Insurance Fraud Investigation
Car Insurance Fraud Investigation
Home Insurance Fraud Investigation
Life Insurance Fraud Investigation
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Insurance Companies
Medium and Small Insurance Companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
APAC
Central & South America
Other Regions
