Global Railway Fish Plate Market Research Report 2019

In rail terminology, a fishplate, splice bar or joint bar is a metal bar that is bolted to the ends of two rails to join them together in a track.

In rail transport modelling, a fishplate is often a small copper or nickel silver plate that slips onto both rails to provide the functions of maintaining alignment and electrical continuity.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGICO Group

Koppers Holdings

Unipart Rail

Royal Infraconstru

Henry Williams

Taicang Zhongbo Railway Fastening

Bhaskar Industrial Developments

Suthang Industrial Corporation

L.B. foster company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Common Rail Joint

Insulated Rail Joint

Compromise Rail Joint

Others

Segment by Application

Heavy Rail

Light Rail

