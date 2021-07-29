Global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water Softeners, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units.

Salt Based Water Softeners remove the hard water minerals from water and leave with “soft water”. The process used in these systems is called “Ion exchange,” which removes magnesium and calcium minerals and replaces them with sodium, or salt. Salt-based water softeners require an electric metered valve to be mounted on a tank that runs water through a cleaning cycle. Inside the tank the water comes into contact with tiny salt -covered resin beads that replace the waters hard ions with salt ions. As the tank becomes full, it is recharged with new salt and excess minerals are flushed into the wastewater drain.

The Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 82% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.The leading manufactures mainly are EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier(GE) and Whirlpool Corporation. EcoWater Systems is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2018. Geographically, the global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 53% in 2018. The next is Europe.

In 2018, the global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market size was 826.5 million US$ and is forecast to 1247.5 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Residential Salt Based Water Softeners.

This study researches the market size of Residential Salt Based Water Softeners, presents the global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Residential Salt Based Water Softeners in key regions like North America, Europe, China and South Korea, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Residential Salt Based Water Softeners for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Culligan

BWT AG

Haier(GE)

Whirlpool Corporation

3M

A.O. Smith

Kinetico

Coway

Canature Environmental Products

Harvey Water Softeners

Kenmore

Market Segment by Product Type

Less Than 30000 Grain

30000-50000 Grain

Above 50000 Grain

In 2018, 30000-50000 Grain accounted for a major share of 77% in the global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market. And this product segment is poised to reach 974.63 M USD by 2025 from 637.41 M USD in 2018.

Market Segment by Application

Bathroom

Kitchen

Laundry

In Residential Salt Based Water Softeners market, Bathroom segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 1806.25 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.31% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Residential Salt Based Water Softeners will be promising in the Bathroom field in the next couple of years.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Residential Salt Based Water Softeners status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Residential Salt Based Water Softeners manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Residential Salt Based Water Softeners are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

