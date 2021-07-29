Global Robot End-Effector Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Robot End-Effector Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Robot End-Effector Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A robot end effector refers to any tool that has a function attached to the edge (joint) of the robot. This may include robotic grippers, robotic tool changers, robotic collision sensors, robotic rotary connectors, robotic pressure tools, compliance devices, robotic spray guns, robotic burr cleaning tools, robotic arc welding torches, robotic welding torches, and more. Robot end effectors are generally considered to be robotic peripherals, robotic accessories, robotic tools, and end-of-arm tools (EOA)

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zimmer Group

Schunk

Schmalz

Destaco

Robotiq

Applied Robotics

EMI Corp

Festo

KUKA

Soft Robotics

ATI Industrial Automation

ABB

Weiss Robotics

Piab AB

FIPA

SMC

IPR

IAI

JH Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Welding Guns

Grippers

Suction Cups

Tool Changers

Others

Segment by Application

Handling

Assembly

Others

