Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Slider Zipper Pouch Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A zipper storage bag, slider storage bag, zipper bag, or zippie is an inexpensive flexible rectangular storage bag, usually mainly transparent, made of polyethylene or similar plastic, which can be sealed and opened many times by a slider which works in a similar way to a zip fastener.
The global Slider Zipper Pouch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Slider Zipper Pouch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slider Zipper Pouch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Glenroy Inc.
Mondi Group plc.
Printpack Inc.
Bemis Company Inc.
Berry Global Group Inc.
Amcor Limited
Sonoco Products Company
Sealed Air Corporation
Coveris Holdings S.A.
Winpak Ltd.
Proampac LLC
Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
Interflex Group Inc.
Maco Bag Corporation
American Packaging Corporation
International Plastics Inc.
Clear View Bags Company Inc.
Bison Bags Co.Inc.
Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
St. Johns Packaging Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Quad Seal Pouch
3-Side Seal Pouch
Pinch Bottom Pouch
Standup Pouch
Flat Bottom Pouch
By Capacity
Up To 1.5 Oz
1.5 Oz To 3 Oz
3 Oz To 7.5 Oz
7.5 Oz To 15 Oz
15 Oz To 30 Oz
Above 30 Oz
By Material Type
Plastic
Paper
Aluminum
Segment by Application
Food
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive
Consumer Products
Others
