Global Subsea & Offshore Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Subsea & Offshore Services market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Subsea & Offshore Services market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Subsea & Offshore services include Saturation & Air Diving, ROV services, SURF and Offshore Construction & Installation, Offshore Survey & Positioning, Engineering & Project Management, Renewable & Transmission,etc.
In 2018, the global Subsea & Offshore Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Subsea & Offshore Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Subsea & Offshore Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
DeepOcean
Sembcorp
Keppel Corporation
PT.Offshore Services Indonesia (OSI)
Marine B.V
ITC Global
SBSS
Hornbeck Offshore Services
Acteon
Island Offshore
SeaZip
Goliath Offshore Services Limited
Astro Offshore
Havila Shipping
EMAR Offshore Services BV
Kreuz Subsea
Zamil Offshore
Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS)
GulfMark
Northern Offshore Services
MMA Offshore
Makamin Offshore Saudi Ltd
Bourbon Offshore
Calpac Maritime Services Ltd.
Jan De Nul Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engineering & Project Management
Underwater Repairs
Survey & Seabed Mapping
Subsea & Offshore Installation
Saturation & Air Diving
ROV Services
Subsea Intervension
Decommissioning
Renewable & Transmission
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Offshore Energy Facility
Underwater Power & Cable
Oil and Gas Field Construction
Renewable Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Subsea & Offshore Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Subsea & Offshore Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Subsea & Offshore Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
