Global Tripod Heads Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Tripod Heads Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
A tripod head is the part of a tripod system that attaches the supported device (such as a camera) to the tripod legs, and allows the orientation of the device to be manipulated or locked down. Modular or stand-alone tripod heads can be used on a wide range of tripods, allowing the user to choose which type of head best suits their needs. Integrated heads are built directly onto the tripod legs, reducing the cost of the tripod system.
The global Tripod Heads market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Tripod Heads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tripod Heads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vitec Group
Oben
Sirui
Cullmann
Acratech
Arca Swiss
Benro
FLM
Induro
Velbon
Giottos
3 Legged Thing
Foba
Linhof
Faith
Wimberley
Dolica
Weifeng Group
LVG
SLIK
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ballheads
Pan Heads
Geared Heads
Panoramic Heads
Gimbal Heads
Others
Segment by Application
Cell Phone
Camera
