Healthcare Asset Management Market Size Growth Analysis to 2027 – GENERAL ELECTRIC, Evanhoe and Associates, JADAK, a Novanta Company, Ekahau, CenTrak, Zebra Technologies Corp

Porter’s five force model analyzes the bargaining power of the suppliers and buyers as well as the threat of new entrants. The threat of substitutes in this market is high, with extensive research and development being carried out in Healthcare Asset Management. SWOT analysis helps in making strategic decisions for development and expansion. The key drivers, restraints and opportunities are analyzed to help in better understanding the growth of this market.

Healthcare asset management solutions offer various advantages to hospitals and clinics to manage wide range of assets that helps in improving the quality of life of patients, visitors and healthcare professionals. These solutions help in increased equipment availability, modified equipment application, decreased operating and maintenance costs, advanced maintenance, support and distribution. In healthcare sector, the radiofrequency identification (RFID) technology has emerged to become a major part of supply chain management. This is primarily used in logistic operations, inventory and materials management and industrial automation.

The growth of the global healthcare asset management market is expected to be majorly driven by increasing need and acceptance of asset management in healthcare industry, growing concerns for patient safety and rising demand with increasing concerns of drug counterfeiting. Expanded application areas in healthcare, upcoming technological developments and emerging economies are expected to offer major growth opportunities for the players in the global healthcare asset management market.

Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002087

The reports cover key developments in the healthcare asset management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from healthcare asset management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for healthcare asset management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the healthcare asset management market

STANLEY Healthcare

Midmark Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Evanhoe and Associates, Inc.

JADAK, a Novanta Company

Ekahau

CenTrak

Zebra Technologies Corp

Sonitor Technologies

IBM

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as RFID, real-time location systems (RTLS) and infrared & ultrasound tags. On the basis of application, the global healthcare asset management market is segmented into staff management, equipment management and patient management.

The “Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global healthcare IT market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare asset management market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global healthcare asset management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare asset management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002087

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com