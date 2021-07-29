Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market estimated to garner $5,213 million by 2022, registering a cagr of 5.1% | Cerner, Avaya, Oracle, Infor, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth

The report on “Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Healthcare insurance is a contract between a patient and insurer to cover health expenses in lieu of the premiums paid by a patient. Health claim is a detailed invoice that is sent by a patient or a healthcare provider to the health insurer, which contains the description and the expenses incurred for availing services by that patient. Healthcare claims management is the process of billing, filling, updating, and processing medical claims related to the diagnosis, treatment, and medication of patients.

The global healthcare claims management solutions market was valued at $3,644 million in 2015, and is estimated to garner $5,213 million by 2022, registering a cagr of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Cerner Corporation, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Accenture Plc., Ibm Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Genpact Limited, Quest Diagnostics, Mckesson Corporation, Eclinicalworks Llc, Carecloud Corporation, The Ssi Groups Inc., Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare

During the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market are growing geriatric population and increasing awareness for care provision. Moreover, proactive initiatives by government organizations to improve the longevity of citizens have supplemented the market growth. In addition, growing preference for cloud-based deployment of healthcare claims management solutions is expected to create opportunities for market players. However, burgeoning increase in premium rates, reluctance to adopt new technology, high cost of deployment & data security, and interoperability issues hamper the growth of the market.

The global healthcare claims management solutions market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Based on the mode of deployment, the market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely north america, europe, asia-pacific, and lamea. The north american region accounted for four-ninths share of the global healthcare claims management solutions market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in prevalence of chronic disease, technological advancements in software, and burgeoning use of cloud-based solution in the region. However, the asia-pacific region is projected to grow at a cagr of 7.3% from 2016 to 2022, owing to the increase in geriatric population and surge in healthcare facilities. In addition, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and implementation of government initiatives to boosts awareness among people are expected to boost the market growth.

