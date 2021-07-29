Household Appliances Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2025

Household Appliances Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision.

The global household appliances market was valued at $501,532 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The key factors driving the global household appliances market are increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, growth in the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improved living standards, surge in need for comfort in household chores, change in consumer lifestyle as well as escalating number of smaller households. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors, such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances across the U.S. and several EU countries, are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.

Key players profiled in the report include AB Electrolux, Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics Inc. (LG), Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Midea), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation (Sharp), and Whirlpool Corporation.

The report segments the market based on product, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes refrigerator; air conditioner & heater; entertainment & information appliances; washing machine; cleaning appliance; cooktop, cooking range, microwave & oven; and others.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket & hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. The e-commerce distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth due to increase in penetration of internet & smart phones and rise of the e-commerce industry. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Asia-Pacific household appliances market share is expected to account for the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Improvement in living standard and development of the housing sector foster the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: World Western Wear Market, By Product

Chapter 5: World Western Wear Market, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6: Western Wear Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

