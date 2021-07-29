Incredible Growth for Secure Email Gateway Market by 2019-2027 with Profiling Players- Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Forcepoint, Hornetsecurity, Microsoft, Mimecast Services

Secure email gateway is a framework that helps in eliminating the threats generated due to the email. A secure email gateway helps business in protecting their enterprises from malicious content contained within emails by avoiding them to reach the intended recipient. The increasing number of cybercrimes and growing security concerns are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. The companies operating in the secure email gateway market are focusing on providing an advanced and more reliable solution to attract more customers and gain a strong customer base.

The growth of secure email gateway market is fueled by driving factors such increased IT spending of the organizations, growing privacy concerns and an increasing number of fraudulent activities, whereas, the high cost of these solutions is the major factor that might hinder the growth of secure email gateway market. North America holds a significant share of the secure email gateway market in the forecast period. However, regions like APAC are expected to grow to a high CAGR.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, FireEye, Inc., Forcepoint, Hornetsecurity, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services limited., Proofpoint, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation

The “Global Secure email gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the secure email gateway industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of secure email gateway market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, end-user, and geography. The global secure email gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading secure email gateway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the secure email gateway market.

The global secure email gateway market is segmented on the basis of deployment and end-user. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise and hybrid. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented as telecom and IT, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global secure email gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The secure email gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

