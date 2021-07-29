India Household Cleaning Market to Grow at a 22.74% CAGR Forecast to 2021

This report gives an in-depth analysis of household cleaning industry. The household cleaning industry in India is highly unorganized and the size of unorganized sector is three times than that of organized one. However, this report includes only the organized sector i.e. the branded household cleaning market. The organized household cleaning market in India is mainly split into three broad categories viz. utensil cleaner, toilet cleaner and surface cleaner. Utensil cleaners are further split into dishwashing bar, liquid, powder and pastes. Toilet cleaners consist of liquid cleaners, in-cisterns & rim blocks whereas surface cleaners are split into floor cleaner, specialized and multipurpose cleaners. The specialized cleaners are further split, based on their application areas.

According to “India Household Cleaning Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall market for household cleaning is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 22.74% in the next five years. In utensil cleaning category, dishwashing bars dominate market revenues, followed by liquid cleaners whereas dishwashing paste has negligible contribution. Consumers in urban areas are now upgrading to dishwashing liquids which are expected to register robust growth in the forecast period. Powder based utensil cleaners are now set to diminish from the market. The surface cleaning market is growing mainly because of rising awareness about brands due to heavy promotion by leading companies. Floor cleaners dominate category revenues, followed by specialized and multi-purpose cleaners. Surface cleaners are targeted mainly at urban households and thus are more popular in urban markets.

Liquid toilet cleaners are popular in Indian market because of low unit prices and age old preference of consumers. Toilet in-cisterns and rim blocks are growing very fast due to their enhanced cleaning methods and easy to use advantages. Household cleaning products are largely sold through modern retail stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets and malls. Traditional grocery stores are reluctant to store them on their shelves because of their high price and low probability of selling. Online sales of household cleaning products remain negligible; however expected to grow in future due to rising mobile phone and internet penetration in the country. Major companies in the household cleaning market include Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Jyothy Laboratories, Rohit Surfactants, Dabur India, SC Johnson etc. Major brands operating in the industry are Vim, Harpic, Pril, Exo, Xpert, Lizol, Domex, Colin, Sani Fresh, Cif, Mr Muscle, Easy Off Bang, Dazzl, Dettol etc.

Key Categories

Utensil Cleaner

Surface Cleaner

Toilet Cleaner

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Household Cleaning Market Outlook

2.1. Global Utensil Cleaner Market Outlook

2.2. Global Surface Cleaner Market Outlook

2.3. Global Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook

3. India Household Cleaning Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Brand

3.2.3. By Category

3.2.4. By Demographics

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

3.3.1. Utensil Cleaning Bar

3.3.2. Utensil Cleaning Liquid

3.3.3. Utensil Cleaning Powder

3.3.4. Utensil Cleaning Paste

3.3.5. Floor Cleaner

3.3.6. Specialized Cleaner

3.3.7. Multi-Purpose Cleaner

3.3.8. Liquid Toilet Cleaners

3.3.9. Toilet Rim Block

3.3.10. In-Cistern Toilet Cleaner

4. India Utensil Cleaner Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Brand

4.2.3. By Product Type

4.2.4. By Demographics

4.2.5. By Sales Channel

4.3. India Bar Utensil Cleaner Market

4.4. India Liquid Utensil Cleaner Market

4.5. India Powder Utensil Cleaner Market

4.6. India Paste Utensil Cleaner Market

5. India Surface Cleaner Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Brand

5.2.3. By Segment

5.2.4. By Demographics

5.2.5. By Sales Channel

5.3. India Floor Cleaner Market

5.4. India Specialized Cleaner Market

5.5. India Multi-Purpose Cleaner Market

6. India Toilet Cleaner Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Product Type

6.2.3. By Demographics

6.2.4. By Sales Channel

7. India Economic Snapshot

8. Raw Material

9. Market Penetration

10. Future Development

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Trade Dynamics

12.1. Import

12.2. Export

13. Channel Partner Analysis

14. India Household Cleaning Market Dynamics

14.1. Key Drivers

14.2. Key Challenges

15. Market Trends & Developments

15.1. Increasing Importance of Hygiene for Ensuring Wellbeing

15.2. Competition Between Private Labels and National Brands

15.3. Marketers Leveraging Government’s Initiative for Cleanliness

15.4. Multi-Purpose Cleaners Gaining Popularity

15.5. Organic Products & Eco Friendly Formulations

15.6. Growing Sanitation Awareness in India

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Porters Five Forces

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

16.2.2. Hindustan Unilever Limited

16.2.3. Dabur India Limited

16.2.4. SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.5. Jyothy Laboratories Limited

16.2.6. Venky’s (India) Limited

16.2.7. Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd.

16.2.8. Fena Private Limited

16.2.9. Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.

16.2.10. The Clorox Company

17. Strategic Recommendations

18. Disclaimer