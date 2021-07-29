Insulin Pumps market 2019: Evolving Industry Trends and key Insights by Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, And Others

Global Insulin Pumps market research report provides with a range of insights about industry and business solutions that will support you stay ahead of the competition. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which you can stand apart from the other market players. The Insulin Pumps report makes your organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The global insulin pumps market accounted to US$ 3,822.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 8,264.0 Mn by 2025.

Market highlights in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. Analyze and forecast market on the basis of type, function and application.

Key Competitors In Market are Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Valeritas Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG

Strategic Insights

Product approvals and partnerships & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global insulin pumps industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships & collaborations made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In July, 2018, Roche gets CE Mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system. The company plans to start with the pilot execution phase for innovative insulin delivery system in Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and the UK.

2018: In June, 2018, Insulet partnered with the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF Europe) to work together on regional advocacy activities.

Market segmentation:

Insulin Pumps Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, (Tethered Pumps, and Untethered Pumps); Product (Pumps, and Accessories); Application (Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

