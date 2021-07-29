IoT Security Platform Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, Kaspersky Lab

Global IoT Security Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT Security Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Digicert, Infineon Technologies, ARM Holdings, Gemalto NV, Kaspersky Lab, CheckPoint Software Technologies, Sophos Plc, Advantech, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Trustwave, INSIDE Secure SA, PTC Inc.,AT&T Inc.

This study considers the IoT Security Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Banking

Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IoT Security Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IoT Security Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Security Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Security Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Security Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

