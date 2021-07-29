IT Service Management Tools Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027 | Atlassian, Axios Systems, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, LLC, EasyVista, IBM corporation, Ivanti
IT Service Management Tools Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application (Availability and Performance Management, Configuration Management, DBMS, Application Performance Management, Network Management, Others); Services (Professional Services, Managed Services); Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy and Utility, Healthcare, Others) and Geography
IT service management tools enable organizations in IT operations to effectively support their production atmosphere. IT service management tools expedite the workflows and tasks related to the management and delivery of high quality IT services.
The global IT service management tools market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate to reach a significant value by the end of the assessment period.
IT service management includes all the activities that are involved in designing, creating, delivering, supporting, as well as managing the lifespan of IT services. The IT service management tools help in aligning IT services according to the business needs. It enables an organization to establish a standard for planning, implementing, and measuring IT services offered to customers.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atlassian, Axios Systems, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, LLC, EasyVista, IBM corporation, Ivanti, Micro Focus International plc,ServiceNow, Inc.
The rising need among diverse industries for remote solutions, which are accessible from anywhere is the key driver of IT service management tools market. Furthermore, easy deployment, coupled with agile implementation, is also propelling the growth of IT service management tools market. These tools help the companies to enhance their operational efficacy, thus resulting in its increased implementation. However, the lack of quality standards in service level agreement, and issues related to security and privacy-related with the technologies could hinder the growth of IT service management tools market. Also, the need for high network bandwidth acts as a challenging factor to market growth.
The global IT service management tools market is segmented based on application, services, and industry vertical. By application, the IT service management tools market is segmented into availability and performance management, configuration management, DBMS, application performance management, network management, and others. On the basis of services, the IT service management tools market is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. The market by industry vertical is categorized into BFSI, government, manufacturing, retail, energy and utility, healthcare, and others.
Table of Content:
- INTRODUCTION
- KEY TAKEWAYS
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET LANDSCAPE
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICES
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- IT SERVICE MANAGEMENT TOOLS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. ATLASSIAN
12.1.1. Key Facts
12.1.2. Business Description
12.1.3. Products and Services
12.1.4. Financial Overview
12.1.5. SWOT Analysis
12.1.6. Key Developments
12.2. AXIOS SYSTEMS
12.2.1. Key Facts
12.2.2. Business Description
12.2.3. Products and Services
12.2.4. Financial Overview
12.2.5. SWOT Analysis
12.2.6. Key Developments
12.3. BMC SOFTWARE, INC.
12.3.1. Key Facts
12.3.2. Business Description
12.3.3. Products and Services
12.3.4. Financial Overview
12.3.5. SWOT Analysis
12.3.6. Key Developments
12.4. CA TECHNOLOGIES
